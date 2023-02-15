9th Circ. Chilly To DOL In Atty Fee Battle With Architecture Co.

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 15, 2023, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday seemed skeptical that the U.S. Department of Labor shouldn't have to shoulder attorney fees an architecture firm incurred defending a DOL suit alleging mismanagement of an employee stock ownership plan, saying a lower court had not applied the right standard in a denial order....

