Timeshare Co. Says Exit Biz Atty Doesn't Represent Clients

By David Minsky (February 15, 2023, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Florida timeshare company on Wednesday asked a federal judge to hand it a favorable ruling against a California attorney purporting to represent owners trying to get out of their contracts, saying he is abusing the attorney-client privilege in order to shield documents from being used as evidence....

