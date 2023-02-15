Sinclair Sports Unit Skips $140M Debt Interest Payment

By Vince Sullivan (February 15, 2023, 7:32 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. that operates 19 regional sports networks announced Wednesday that it will skip a $140 million debt interest payment on its senior notes, saying it will elect to enter a 30-day grace period that could set the stage for a bankruptcy filing....

