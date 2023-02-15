What The Public Has To Say About The EPA's Methane Plan

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 15, 2023, 9:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's effort to strengthen a proposed methane emissions control program has drawn a flurry of comments from important players, from states and environmental and health groups that support the EPA's aims, to other states and industry organizations that see them as going too far....

