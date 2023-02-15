Cuomo Fails To Pause Ex-Aide's Retaliation Suit

By Emily Sawicki (February 15, 2023, 3:53 PM EST) -- A lawsuit brought against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his top aides by a onetime assistant who accused the former executive of sexual harassment will not be stalled while Cuomo's motions to have the suit tossed are weighed, according to an order issued by a federal judge Wednesday....

