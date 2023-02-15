Northwestern Law Prof Should Face Discipline, Judge Says

By Daniel Ducassi (February 15, 2023, 11:05 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge on Tuesday said in a recommendation that New York officials should consider investigating a Northwestern University law professor for his "shameful" misconduct related to his involvement in a yearslong probate dispute with his sister....

