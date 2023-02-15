DOJ's Fraud Section Hits Trial Record, Corporate Cases Slide

By Stewart Bishop (February 15, 2023, 9:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section took a record-high number of cases to trial last year, coming back in force from the slow years of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the number of corporate resolutions and resulting global monetary penalties hit an eight-year low....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS