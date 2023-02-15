Ax-Throwing Org Takes TM Aim At Blade Seller As Trial Starts

By Gina Kim (February 15, 2023, 9:46 PM EST) -- World Axe Throwing League, the governing body of the nascent sport of urban ax throwing, kicked off its trial Wednesday in its trademark suit against ax maker Cold Steel, telling a California jury during opening statements that Cold Steel sought to boost sales by marketing its axes as being "WATL-approved," without permission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS