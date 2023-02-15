Ex-Georgia Insurance Head Wants Kickback Statements Cut

By Kelcey Caulder (February 15, 2023, 6:43 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a former Georgia insurance commissioner who was indicted over his suspected involvement in a health care kickback scheme told a Georgia federal judge on Wednesday that statements he made to investigators in 2020 must be suppressed because they were improperly obtained....

