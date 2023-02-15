WallStreetBets Founder Says Reddit Hijacked Forum

By Lauren Berg (February 15, 2023, 10:56 PM EST) -- The founder of WallStreetBets, a stock and financial advice community built on Reddit, accused the social media platform of trying to commandeer the forum and infringe on his right to trademark his successful brand, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS