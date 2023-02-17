DOL Court Loss Casts Shadow On Fiduciary Rulemaking

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 17, 2023, 7:56 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge's recent decision invalidating the U.S. Department of Labor's guidance on retirement plan rollovers doesn't bode well for the agency's efforts to craft and enforce formal regulations defining who qualifies as a fiduciary under federal benefits law, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS