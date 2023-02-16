Insurer Primarily Liable For Beach Death Deal, NJ Justices Say

By Hope Patti (February 16, 2023, 2:40 PM EST) -- An AmeriTrust unit must pay the balance of a settlement to the family of a boy who died after digging a hole on a Long Branch beach, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Thursday, saying the city's joint insurance fund does not constitute an insurer or provide primary coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS