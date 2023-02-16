Ohio AG Mulls Suing Norfolk Southern Over Train Derailment

By Eric Heisig (February 16, 2023, 3:13 PM EST) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has told Norfolk Southern Corp.'s CEO that he is considering suing the rail giant over a derailment and release of hazardous chemicals earlier this month in East Palestine, a small village on the state's border with Pennsylvania....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS