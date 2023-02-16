2 Virus Suits Paused Until Calif. Supreme Court Decision

By Ben Zigterman (February 16, 2023, 8:51 PM EST) -- Two California federal judges put COVID-19 coverage suits from the Los Angeles Lakers and a large refrigerated beverage company on hold until the California Supreme Court makes a decision on a coronavirus question sent to it by the Ninth Circuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS