Ill. Firm Isn't Liable For Ex-Partner's Misconduct, Panel Says

By Gianna Ferrarin (February 16, 2023, 4:47 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court has upheld a decision letting a law firm off the hook for claims it should be held liable for nearly $3 million in damages allegedly suffered by a man who retained a now-disbarred former partner of the firm for a real estate transaction that went south....

