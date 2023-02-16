CryptoQueen's Ex-Beau Gets 5 Years For OneCoin Laundering

By Stewart Bishop (February 16, 2023, 9:06 PM EST) -- The ex-boyfriend of "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova on Thursday was sentenced to five years in prison for laundering over $300 million in proceeds from the global OneCoin fake cryptocurrency scam, in light of his prolific, yet troubled cooperation with prosecutors....

