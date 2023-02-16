Lenny Dykstra Accuses Ex-Attorney Of Embezzlement In Suit

By Renee Hickman (February 16, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- Former MLB All-Star and frequent litigator Lenny Dykstra sued his former lawyer and the law firm Galanter Associates in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, seeking at least $20 million and alleging they embezzled funds from him....

