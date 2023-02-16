US Can't Nix Suit Over Salvadoran Man's Wrongful Removal

By Brian Dowling (February 16, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- A Salvadoran man who was deported from the United States despite a First Circuit stay on his removal can move forward with his suit against the government for injuries he later suffered in a Central American prison, a Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS