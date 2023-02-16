Home Depot To Pay $5.8M To End Workers' Rest Breaks Suit

By Lauren Berg (February 16, 2023, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Seattle federal judge gave her blessing Thursday to a $5.8 million settlement resolving employee claims that Home Depot failed to provide its supervisors and specialists in Washington state with legally required meal and rest breaks and didn't provide compensation for workers missing them....

