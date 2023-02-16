SEC Sues Terraform, CEO Do Kwon Over Stablecoin Collapse

By Aislinn Keely (February 16, 2023, 7:35 PM EST) -- Crypto network Terraform Labs and its creator and CEO Do Kwon are facing fraud claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the collapse of its algorithmic stablecoin, which caused widespread turmoil in the crypto markets and led to multiple high-profile bankruptcies....

