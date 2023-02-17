Music Co. Sues MLS For Unlicensed Use Of 253 Recordings

By Elaine Briseño (February 17, 2023, 8:29 PM EST) -- A music production company has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in California federal court accusing Major League Soccer and a host of its professional teams of using, without permission, hundreds of its cataloged mostly instrumental musical recordings on social media for marketing purposes....

