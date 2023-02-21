Mich. Tribe Says Blue Cross Is Stalling To Avoid Discovery

By Thy Vo (February 21, 2023, 6:47 PM EST) -- Native American leaders said Tuesday that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is stonewalling to avoid a federal judge's order to produce data that would show whether the insurer overcharged tribal members, saying the company has a pattern of flouting discovery obligations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS