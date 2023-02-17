Catholic Hospital Gets 'Church Plan' Status Under ERISA

By Patrick Hoff (February 17, 2023, 7:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday handed a partial win to Saint Peter's Healthcare System in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing it of underfunding its retirement plan and wrongly claiming a "church plan" exemption, finding Saint Peter's meets the standard for the exception....

