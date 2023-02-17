Golden Corral Insurer Says La. Judge Should Stay On Case

By Elizabeth Daley (February 17, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- An insurer for Golden Corral fighting the restaurant over Hurricane Ida losses opposed a Louisiana federal judge's recusal, saying he wasn't biased financially or otherwise, denouncing restaurant attorneys' recordings of phone conversations between the judge and counselors as potentially sanctionable or warranting disbarment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS