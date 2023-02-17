Ex-NBA Star Paul Pierce To Pay SEC $1.4M For Crypto Promo

By Sarah Jarvis (February 17, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced that NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce has agreed to pay more than $1.4 million for allegedly making false and misleading statements about a cryptocurrency and touting it on social media without disclosing his promotion fee....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS