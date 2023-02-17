Balwani Fights 13-Year Sentence, $900M Restitution

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 17, 2023, 10:17 PM EST) -- Counsel for former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani argued at a hearing Friday that he should remain free while appealing his 13-year investor fraud prison sentence, and also that he shouldn't pay the $900 million restitution order the government is seeking for investors, saying he's not a flight risk and owes "zero" restitution....

