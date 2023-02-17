Ford Failed To Fix SUVs With Fire Risk, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (February 17, 2023, 6:09 PM EST) -- Three people are suing Ford Motor Co. for allegedly selling two models that pose a fire risk because their fuel injectors might crack, leaking fuel into the exhaust and turbo systems and resulting in fires under the hood, according to a proposed class action in Michigan federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS