NJ Tosses Hoboken Campaign Finance Suit As Time-Barred

By Jake Maher (February 21, 2023, 4:22 PM EST) -- A Hudson County judge dismissed as time-barred a malpractice suit brought by a former candidate for Hoboken City Council against his former running mate and ex-mayor of the city, ending a yearslong fight over campaign finance trouble the two got into while running together in 2009....

