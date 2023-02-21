Google Advertiser Asks Calif. Judge To Halt $120M Arbitration

By Caleb Symons (February 21, 2023, 9:57 PM EST) -- A former Google advertiser is seeking to freeze arbitration with the search engine's Asian branch over more than $120 million in unpaid advertising fees, claiming the case cannot move forward while a San Francisco federal judge considers litigating the dispute instead....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS