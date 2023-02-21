Senate Judiciary Asked To Hold Hearings On 6 Mergers

By Nadia Dreid (February 21, 2023, 5:33 PM EST) -- The Senate Committee on the Judiciary can't let its foot off the gas when it comes to antitrust hearings, say a collection of advocacy groups that want hearings on half a dozen big acquisitions planned by companies like Amazon and Meta that they say could be bad for consumers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS