Juvenile Migrants Again Seek Cert. In Work Permit Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (February 17, 2023, 11:56 PM EST) -- Immigrant advocates are again urging a California federal court to certify a class of vulnerable juveniles waiting for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to process their visa applications, saying the agency's backlog is still impacting thousands of young immigrants....

