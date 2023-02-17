Ill. Justices' BIPA Ruling Invites 'Callous' Critique

By Celeste Bott (February 17, 2023, 8:31 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court's long-awaited decision on how often biometric privacy claims accrue dealt a blow to defendants facing massive potential damage awards and ultimately left it to trial courts and state lawmakers to strike a balance between compensating privacy plaintiffs and protecting companies from financial ruin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS