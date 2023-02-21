CoreCivic Sues NJ Gov. Over Law Blocking ICE Contracts

By Rae Ann Varona (February 21, 2023, 5:45 PM EST) -- Private prison giant CoreCivic Inc. sued New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the state's attorney general over a law prohibiting detention agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the law will cost it $18 million a year in revenue....

