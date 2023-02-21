ICE Facility Nurses, Private Prison Co. Reach Wage Deal

By Caleb Drickey (February 21, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- The operators of a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center and a collective of nurses who allege they were underpaid for their overtime work announced to an Arizona federal judge that they reached a settlement in principle to resolve their wage dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS