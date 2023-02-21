10th Circ. Won't Revisit $36M Enforcement Ruling

By Caleb Symons (February 21, 2023, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has declined to reconsider a panel decision that would hold a Mexican cement company liable for a $36.1 million arbitral judgment even though the award, tied to an investment dispute in Bolivia, has been annulled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS