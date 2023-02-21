Cricket Wireless Wants Court To Ax 4G RICO Claims

By Kelly Lienhard (February 21, 2023, 7:48 PM EST) -- Cricket Wireless asked a California federal court to toss out claims it conspired to sell 4G phones to consumers who lived in 3G zones for the same reasons that the court decertified the class of consumers last year: the customers don't have any "competent evidence" to back their claims....

