Microsoft Wants Uber Driver BIPA Suit Delivered To Arbitration

By Daniel Ducassi (February 21, 2023, 9:32 PM EST) -- Microsoft has asked a federal judge in Illinois to send biometric privacy claims about facial recognition technology used in Uber's driver verification process to arbitration, arguing that the agreement drivers signed when they became Uber drivers also applies to their claims against the tech giant....

