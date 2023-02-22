Investor Says Crypto Co. Fudged Finances Amid $2.1B Deal

By Thy Vo (February 22, 2023, 4:12 PM EST) -- The cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings misled investors about the company's finances amid a $2.1 billion public merger and then downplayed its faulty financial controls for months, according to a lawsuit filed in New York federal court by a Bakkt shareholder....

