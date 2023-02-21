Hospital System Strikes Deal To Wrap Up ERISA Fees Suit

By Emmy Freedman (February 21, 2023, 2:09 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts hospital system and a pair of former workers told a federal judge they had reached a deal to end a proposed class action accusing the not-for-profit of saddling their retirement plan with excessive fees that cost participants millions....

