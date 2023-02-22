Justices Reject Wikimedia's Bid To Revive NSA Program Suit

By Katie Buehler (February 22, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review Wikimedia Foundation's constitutional challenge to a National Security Agency surveillance program, a case the nonprofit touted as an opportunity for the high court to set limits on the federal government's use of its state secrets privilege....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS