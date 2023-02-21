FTC's Data Privacy Suit Against Kochava To Move Forward

By Allison Grande (February 21, 2023, 10:42 PM EST) -- An Idaho federal judge on Tuesday declined to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission's suit accusing a mobile app analytics provider of unlawfully selling sensitive geolocation information, saying several "fact-driven" issues still remained and that the most he would do is order the commission to fix some "technical shortcomings" in its pleadings. ...

