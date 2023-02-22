Hershey Not Sweet On Ex-Spa Worker's Scheduling Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 22, 2023, 7:35 PM EST) -- Hershey has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss most of a former spa worker's suit that lodges an assortment of disability, family leave and wage claims against the leisure company over its purported refusal to accommodate her schedule so she could care for her son....

