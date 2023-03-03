Mich. Dems Eye Ambitious Agenda With Slim Majority

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 3, 2023, 3:21 PM EST) -- Democrats in Michigan have control of the House, Senate and governor's office for the first time in 40 years, and with progressives eager to put pent-up legislative ideas into action, attorneys expect efforts to change the state's civil rights, employment and election laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS