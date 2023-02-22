Case Law, Class Rules Could Derail Ohio Train Disaster Suits

By Matthew Santoni and Eric Heisig (February 22, 2023, 2:40 PM EST) -- The jumbled train cars of the Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio were still smoldering when the first lawsuits were filed against the railroad giant, but observers predict litigants will face hurdles showing concrete injuries and entitlement to remedies for long-term impacts, thanks to new and old precedent....

