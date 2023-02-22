Anthem Can't Ditch JetBlue, Alaska Airlines' Price Fixing Suits

By Dorothy Atkins (February 22, 2023, 5:55 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge refused Tuesday to toss litigation by JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Albertsons Cos. and numerous other major national employers who offer self-funded health insurance plans accusing Anthem and its related Blue Cross entities of colluding to fix administrative service-fee prices, rejecting defense arguments that the claims are time-barred....

