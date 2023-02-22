Kardashian, Other Celebs Push To Cancel Crypto Promo Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 22, 2023, 8:33 PM EST) -- Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and others asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to dismiss an amended complaint from EthereumMax investors that claims the celebrities misleadingly promoted EthereumMax's cryptocurrency, saying the renewed allegations advance the "same basic theory" that the court has already rejected....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS