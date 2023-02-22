Apple Foe Tells Fed. Circ. Axed $308.5M Verdict Upends IP Law

By Jasmin Jackson (February 22, 2023, 5:30 PM EST) -- Shortly after a Federal Circuit panel refused to revive a $308.5 million patent verdict against Apple over media management technology, the patent's owner argued that the ruling leaves inventions "perpetually at risk of invalidation" and urged the full appellate court to take a closer look....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS