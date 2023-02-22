Judge Boils Down Moms' Tainted Milk Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 22, 2023, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Connecticut dairy company convinced a New Jersey federal judge to trim the bulk of a proposed class suit by mothers alleging it sold tainted milk that made their children sick, allowing only claims brought on behalf of the children to proceed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS