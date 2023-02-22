9th Circ. Asked To Undo Artist's Loss In Bored Ape NFT Suit

By Tiffany Hu (February 22, 2023, 8:45 PM EST) -- An artist who has been accused of copying and selling images that are part of Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token series has taken his fight to the Ninth Circuit, arguing that the lower court erred in denying his anti-SLAPP motion against the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS