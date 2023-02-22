Ga. Court Backs Orix's Win Over Interest Rates Suit

By Isaac Monterose (February 22, 2023, 2:36 PM EST) -- A Georgia appellate court sided with financial services company Orix USA LP against fraud, breach of contract and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims brought by a real estate developer due to the interest rates of four mortgage loans worth $51 million, ruling that the developer failed to show how it was wronged by Orix in their deal for the mortgage loans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS